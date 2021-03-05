Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock worth $36,840,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

