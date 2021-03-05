Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Up 6%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.04. 3,787,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,217,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 17,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $986,419.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,741,934.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $9,212,490.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock worth $36,840,055. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,947,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 674,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

