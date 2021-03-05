Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HYBT remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,983. Heyu Biological Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Get Heyu Biological Technology alerts:

Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.