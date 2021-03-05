Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HYBT remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,983. Heyu Biological Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile
