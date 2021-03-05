Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

HIBB opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

