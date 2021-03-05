Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $70.76.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

