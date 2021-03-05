Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hibbett Sports updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS and its FY 2022
Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.50 EPS.
HIBB traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $962.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
