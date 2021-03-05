Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hibbett Sports updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS and its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.50 EPS.

HIBB traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $962.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.