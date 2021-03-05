High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.52. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 35,855 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$73.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, which include foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, including a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

