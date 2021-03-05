HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $12.68

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $11.33. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.