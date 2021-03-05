HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 4.9%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.06. 7,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 44,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

