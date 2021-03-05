HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,954 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE traded down $14.01 on Friday, reaching $425.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.30 and a 200-day moving average of $481.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

