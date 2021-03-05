HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,124 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $159.58. 77,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,300. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day moving average of $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

