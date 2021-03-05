HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,725. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.69%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.