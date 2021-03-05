HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $26.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.37. The stock had a trading volume of 249,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $290.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

