HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 793,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

