HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 10,566 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $7.05 on Friday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,826,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

