HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,291 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.31. 6,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.