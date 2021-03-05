HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 474 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM stock traded down $24.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.29. The company had a trading volume of 169,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.88 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

