HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,789 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.01. 181,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,059. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

