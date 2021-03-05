HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $131.97. The stock had a trading volume of 308,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.