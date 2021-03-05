HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 62.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 122,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.57. 324,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 122.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

