HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after purchasing an additional 847,100 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 19,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 7,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.31. 57,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,539. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

