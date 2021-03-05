HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 216.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 310,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 212,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.