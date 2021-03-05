HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,993 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after acquiring an additional 723,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $39.37. 250,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

