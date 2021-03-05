HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 94,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 303,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 529,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,554,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

