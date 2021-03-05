HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $223,602,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify stock traded down $117.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,031.77. The stock had a trading volume of 75,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,277.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,098.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 732.13, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

