HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.02. 119,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,952. The company has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $122.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

