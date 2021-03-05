HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PYPL traded down $15.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.69. The stock had a trading volume of 444,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

