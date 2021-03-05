HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

NYSE HD traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.45. The company had a trading volume of 122,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,016. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

