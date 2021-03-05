HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.89. 187,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,989. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.80 and a 200 day moving average of $361.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.