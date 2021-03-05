HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $9.58 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,768,607. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.34.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

