HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. 312,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,988,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

