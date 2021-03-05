HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 534.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $270,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $243,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 50.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. 32,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,790. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.