HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 134.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 73.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 58.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $10.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.60. 403,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,016,915. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $276.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.76.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

