HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,050.79. 40,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,979.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,734.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.