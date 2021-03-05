HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,649 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock valued at $266,669,240. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $26.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

