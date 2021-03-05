HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 19,440 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 559,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,805,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.