HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,776 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.07. 30,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

