HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,848 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.74. 62,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,124. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

