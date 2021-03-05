HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 9,857 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.49. 349,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $309.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

