HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.34. The company had a trading volume of 103,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,676. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average is $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

