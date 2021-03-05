HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.31. 92,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.78.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

