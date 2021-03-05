HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,850. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

