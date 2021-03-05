HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,597,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.