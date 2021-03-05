HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.