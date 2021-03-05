HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,402 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $4,855,623.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,696,319 shares of company stock worth $124,634,809.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 432,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

