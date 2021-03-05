HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. 185,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,181,041. The company has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

