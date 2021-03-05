HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,250. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

