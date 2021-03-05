HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 210,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.95% of GigCapital2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Omni Partners LLP boosted its stake in GigCapital2 by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 553,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40. GigCapital2, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.12.

In other GigCapital2 news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 306,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $3,627,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GigCapital2 Profile

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

