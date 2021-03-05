HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $65.80 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09.

