HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 248.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,234 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

